‘Khoobsurat’ actor Aamir Raza passes away at 66

Eminent actor and director Aamir Raza Husain passed away on Saturday, June 3 at the age of 66. The actor was known for his unforgettable stage plays like ‘The Fifty Day War’ (2000) and ‘The Legend of Ram’.

He was also known for playing the role of King Shekhar Singh Rathore in the Sonam Kapoor starrer Khoobsurat.

The actor was known for his outspoken personality, believed in the power of theatre, and moved the audience with his incredible plays.

He produced various outdoor productions. Husain spent his last years developing a co-working space, the ‘Qila’ next to Select City Mall in Delhi’s Saket area.

The actor passed away in Delhi, where he lived. He is survived by his wife, muse, and creative partner, Virat Talwar.