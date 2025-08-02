Khushi Kapoor does hip thrust with whopping 290 kilos of weight

Mumbai: Actress Khushi Kapoor has upped her own fitness game as she did a hip thrust workout with a whopping 290 kilos of weight.

Khushi took to Instagram stories, where she shared a video of herself in the gym and doing two repetitions of hip thrust with the heavy weight under the supervision of her trainer.

For the caption, she wrote: “290kgs for 2 reps I don’t look it but I’m happy @antigravity_club.”

Khushi made her student acting debut in the student short film Speak Up, playing Naina in NYFA. In 2023, she made her Hindi film debut with The Archies, portraying Betty Cooper.

In 2025, Kapoor had her first theatrical release opposite Junaid Khan in the romantic comedy Loveyapa, a remake of the Tamil film Love Today. It emerged as a box-office bomb. She next starred in Dharmatic Entertainment’s romantic comedy Nadaaniyan opposite debutant Ibrahim Ali Khan, for Netflix.

In other news, her father Boney Kapoor has been grabbing eyeballs after shedding 26 kilos of weight and called his transformation journey ‘worth it’.

Boney captioned the post, “Feels great to get into some old clothes. lost 26kgs, just a few more to go. Sharing this for those who need motivation. Do it. It’s worth it! If l can, anybody can!”

Talking about her sister Janhvi Kapoor, her next titled “Param Sundari”, a cross cultural romantic film, will hit the screens on August 29. The film was earlier scheduled to release in July 25, 2025.

The film centers on a love story between a North Indian played by Sidharth and a South Indian girl, filmed in Kerala.

The film “promises a heartfelt tale of love, where two worlds collide, and sparks are bound to fly. Set against the breathtaking backwaters of Kerala, this love story is a rollercoaster of laughter, chaos, and unexpected twists you won’t see coming,” per a description provided by Maddock, reports variety.com.