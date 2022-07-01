Khwaja Mujeebuddin appointed chairman of Urdu Academy

Photo of Mohammed Hussain Ahmed Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Updated: 1st July 2022 1:50 pm IST
Telangana State logo

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Thursday appointed the TRS leader Khaja Mujeebuddin as the president of Telangana state Urdu Academy.

After appointing the TRS leaders as Chairman Telangana Waqf Board, Chairman Haj committee and Telangana Minority Finance Corporation, it was expected that the presidentship of the Urdu Academy will be given to the TRS ally MIM.

Khaja Mujeebuddin expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his appointment as the President of Urdu Academy.

The tenure of this post will be 3 years.

