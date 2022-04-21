Kia enters into India’s EV market; to bring EV6 to India

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 21st April 2022 7:30 pm IST
KIA Motors (Representative Image)

New Delhi: Carmaker Kia India on Thursday entered India’s EV market with ‘EV6’.

The ‘EV6’ is the first BEV (battery electric vehicle) from Kia and was unveiled globally in March 2021.

The vehicle is built on Kia’s new dedicated EV platform ‘E-GMP’ and is pegged to offer premium mobility solutions to its customers.

“The brand will only be bringing limited units of the car and bookings of the vehicle will commence on May 26, 2022, followed by its launch soon after,” the company said in a statement.

“The EV6 will be an exclusive offering from Kia India and only available in limited quantities in 2022. With the vehicle, the company doesn’t just want to target the EV customers but intends to reach out to every potential premium car customer.”

According to the statement, EV6 is the most hi-tech Kia ever made.

“The ‘EV6’ is a true game-changer, designed from the ground up to make electric mobility fun, convenient, and accessible.”

