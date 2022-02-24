Kiara Advani is Vijay Deverakonda’s new leading lady!

Mumbai: It’s Arjun and Preeti’s reunion! Yes, you heard that right. Latest eports suggest that nation’s heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda is set to share screen space with Bollywood’s leading actress Kiara Advani. Going by the buzz, the Dear Comrade actor is gearing up to for ‘VD 12’ which will be directed by ‘Ninnu Kori’ fame Shiva Nirvana. Makers of the projects have reportedly approached Kiara for the female lead role.

If everything goes well, the movie will go on floors by the year end. Well, more details about the project are still kept under the wraps. An official announcement from the makers and actors is also awaited.

This will be Kiara Advani’s third movie in Tollywood. Earlier, she was starred in ‘Bharat Ane Nenu’ with Mahesh Babu and ‘Vinaya Vidheya Rama’ alongside Ram Charan.

On the professional front, Kiara will be next seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Vijay Deverakonda, on the other hand has pan-India Liger alongside Ananya Pandey. It is scheduled to hit the screens on August 25.