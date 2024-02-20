Kiara Advani joins Ranveer Singh in ‘Don 3’

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, who was last seen in the film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, has come on board for the third installment of the action-thriller film ‘Don’.

The film also stars Ranveer Singh, who will be stepping into the shoes of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan for the titular role.

SRK has played the titular character in the first two instalments of the film which was released in a difference of 5 years.

On Tuesday, the makers of the film took to Instagram and shared a video welcoming the actress in the film.

‘Don 3’ is one of the most anticipated films given the franchise’s legacy of almost 2 decades.

Earlier, the casting of Ranveer in titular character caused a lot of buzz akin to SRK first stepping in the iconic role which was first played by veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1978 film ‘Don’ directed by Chandra Barot.

The shooting for ‘Don 3’ is reportedly set to begin in August.

The film is directed by Farhan Akhtar and produced by Excel Entertainment.