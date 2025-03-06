Kiara Advani refuses to work in Ranveer Singh’s film: Report

Kiara has reportedly stepped out of one of the most awaited Bollywood sequels starring Ranveer Singh – Don 3!

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th March 2025 12:24 pm IST
Kiara Advani and Ranveer Singh (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has been making headlines ever since she announced her pregnancy. Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra are expecting their first child in the end of 2025, and fans have been celebrating the good news for the past few days. However, there’s now a bit of disappointment for them.

Kiara Advani quits Don 3?

Yes, as per a report by Pinkvilla, Kiara has opted out of Farhan Akhtar’s action-packed thriller due to her pregnancy. With the film set to go on floors this year, the actress will not be able to commit to the schedule, prioritizing her motherhood journey instead.

Though the makers never officially announced Kiara’s casting, strong media reports had confirmed her entry into the Don franchise. Now, with her exit, the hunt is on for a new leading lady.

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in Game Changer opposite Ram Charan, which unfortunately failed at the box office. She has already wrapped up War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, slated for an Independence Day 2025 release.

