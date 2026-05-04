Kiara Advani slams rumors around Toxic, says ‘Absolute Nonsense’

Mumbai: Kiara Advani clearly had no mood to let this one breathe. The actress, who is currently one of the most talked about names attached to Yash’s upcoming film Toxic, found herself in the middle of fresh internet chatter after claims surfaced online that she had allegedly asked the makers to tone down her bold scenes in the film.

In today’s day and age, where fake news travels at the speed of light, it is actually refreshing to see celebrities step in and clarify things themselves before rumors grow legs of their own. Kiara did exactly that. No long statement, no dramatic explanation, just two words that said enough: “Absolute Nonsense!”

For a film like Toxic, which has already been riding high on curiosity, style, action and its reported bold visual treatment, even one small rumor is enough to send social media into overdrive. The internet started reading into everything, from Kiara’s role to the film’s tone, but her response makes it clear that she is not entertaining any loose talk around her part in the project.

Is Toxic being shelved?

What makes the timing even more interesting is that Kiara’s clarification comes just when Toxic has landed in another wave of uncertainty. The film has now been postponed again, with Yash sharing a note saying the release is being pushed further to align its global distribution and partnership plans. Officially, it is a delay. But naturally, the internet is already doing what it does best, speculating whether repeated postponements are a sign that the film is headed for bigger trouble, or worse, being quietly shelved.

That is exactly why Kiara’s response stands out. At a time when the film itself is facing fresh questions over its release, the actress seems to be drawing a clear line between internet-made stories and reality. One side is the delay surrounding Toxic, which the team has now addressed. The other is gossip around her role and bold scenes, which Kiara has firmly shut down.

So yes, Toxic may be postponed again, and the shelving whispers may be getting louder, but Kiara has made sure at least one rumour is dead on arrival.