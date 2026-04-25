Kiara Advani’s cross pendant sparks conversion buzz

Mumbai: Kiara Advani has found herself at the centre of an unexpected conversation, and this time it has little to do with a film.

At the GQ Most Influential Young Indians Awards 2026, Kiara stepped out in a black leather dress, styled with layered pearls and a delicate cross pendant. While the look aligned with global red carpet trends, it didn’t take long for social media to zoom in on the cross, especially given that Kiara is widely known to come from a Hindu background.

That is where the speculation began. Sections of the internet started drawing conclusions, with some questioning whether the accessory hinted at a religious shift. In a country where identity and symbolism carry weight, even a small detail like jewellery can quickly turn into a larger narrative.

However, the reality may not be as dramatic. Kiara’s family background is not one dimensional. Some reports suggest that her maternal grandmother was Christian, adding context many online reactions seem to overlook.

At the same time, cross motifs are extremely common in global luxury fashion. Brands like Chrome Hearts have long used such symbols as part of their design language, often detached from religious meaning.

With no official comment from Kiara or her team, everything remains speculative. It could simply be a case of global fashion meeting an audience that tends to read deeper into symbols.

Sometimes, what looks like a statement is just a styling choice, let us know your opinion in the comments.