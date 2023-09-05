Kiara almost falls on Kareena’s lap, Arjun Kapoor helps by holding her hand

In the video, Kareena is seen sitting on a sofa, while Kiara is seen standing right infront of her

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Addla Sreeja  |   Published: 5th September 2023 10:41 am IST
Kiara Advani, Arjun Kapoor (IANS)

Mumbai: A video of actress Kiara Advani almost tripping over and falling on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s lap at an event has been doing the rounds on social media.

In the clip, Kiara seemed to have stepped on her pant leg and almost lost balance after greeting Arjun Kapoor on stage. In the video, Kareena is seen sitting on a sofa, while Kiara is seen standing right infront of her. Arjun went on to help Kiara and held her hand.

The video shared by a fan captioned it: “We want another Kiara-Kareena Movie.”

Social media users commented about Arjun’s gesture and Kiara handling her “almost fall” beautifully.

One wrote: “Sometimes I feel like Arjun gets unnecessary hate!”

Another said: “How beautifully she managed.”

“The way she managed,” wrote a fan.

A user said: “The way he held her quick”

Talking about his work, Arjun will be seen in ‘The LadyKiller’. After the success of ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ , Kiara has the Telugu film ‘Game Changer’. While Kareena is set to make her digital debut with ‘Jaane Jaan’, a crime-thriller directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

A cat and mouse thriller, ‘Jaane Jaan’ follows Maya, Naren and Karan (Kareena, Jaideep and Vijay), in a race where everyone is trying to cover and uncover the truth.

‘Jaane Jaan’ will stream on Netflix from September 21.

