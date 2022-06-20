Kidnap convict, murder accused score high marks in UP Board exams

Lucknow: Lokesh in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur has secured 72 per cent marks in Class 12 and Arjun, in Ghaziabad, has obtained 76 per cent marks in Class 10.

What sets them apart from other students is the fact that both are lodged in jail and have taken their examinations form behind the bars.

According to jail officials, Lokesh is lodged in the Saharanpur jail and has been convicted in a case related to kidnapping and compelling a woman to marry.

Lokesh was accused of kidnapping his own relative’s minor daughter and taking her to Karnal district by a bus in May 2018.

Later, an FIR under the charges of kidnapping and compelling a minor to marry, wrongful confinement was registered against him. He was convicted on the charges on September 30, 2021 with 10 years sentence.

However, Lokesh, since being lodged in jail, had always wanted to study and reform himself.

“He was deeply interested in English and History for which we also made all books available in the jail itself,” said the official.

He is a topper among the inmates who appeared for Class 12 examinations.

Arjun Singh, a murder accused is lodged in the Ghaziabad jail. He obtained 76 per cent marks in Class 10 and did exceptionally well in maths and science.

A senior jail official said that Arjun’s case is sub-judice, hence they would not be able to comment, but added that he wanted to study further and pursue his interest in studies.

Over 200 inmates lodged in different jails of Uttar Pradesh not just appeared in high school and intermediate examinations of the UP Board but also came out with flying colours.

In the results declared on Saturday, prison inmates in Uttar Pradesh got 90 per cent success rate in high school and 70 per cent in intermediate Board exams this year.

Prison officials said that inmates in 14 districts had taken examinations in 2022. Of the 99 inmates taking the Class 12 exam, 67 managed to clear it while out of 119 who appeared for the high school exam, 104 cleared the examination.

Director General, prisons, Anand Kumar, said that prisons in the state have undergone a great change.

“We have libraries and facilities of studies in almost all the jails. If an inmate needs help or assistance in studies, or even pursuing his hobby then jail staff provides full assistance. We encourage inmates who are keen to study or pursue any of their hobbies,” he said.