Kill director dismisses rumors of teaming up with Ram Charan

Hyderabad: Ram Charan is busy working on his next big film, RC 16, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is the female lead. After RC 16, Charan will work on RC 17 with director Sukumar. Fans are excited to see what’s next for him.

No Mythology Movie with Kill Director

Recently, rumors spread that Kill director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat was making a mythological action movie with Ram Charan. However, Bhat denied the news, saying he never met Charan and has no such plans.

This was disappointing for fans who were eager to see Charan work with Bhat, who is known for intense action films. Even though this project is not happening, Charan has many exciting films lined up.

Nikhil Nagesh Bhat’s Future Plans

Bhat became famous after the success of Kill, which received praise in India and abroad. The movie is even getting a Hollywood remake. He is now working on a new film but has not shared details yet.

“After Kill, my life hasn’t changed much, but I feel more confident to take creative risks. My next film will have action but also deep emotions,” said Bhat.

While Bhat focuses on his next project, Charan continues working on his current movies. Fans can expect exciting updates from both in the coming months.