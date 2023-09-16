Kim deeply impressed with Russia’s modern aviation technology: State media

Kim expressed "sincere regard" for Russia's aviation technology undergoing rapid development and "outpacing the outside potential threats", it added.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 16th September 2023 9:51 am IST
Vladimir Putin and North Korea leader Kim Jong-un
Russia president Vladimir Putin & North Korea leader Kim Jong-un- X

Seoul: North Korea leader Kim Jong-un said he was “deeply impressed” with the advanced state of Russian aerospace and aviation technology as he visited an aircraft plant during his ongoing visit to Russia this week, Pyongyang’s state media said on Saturday.

Following his summit meeting with President Vladimir Putin, Kim visited the Yuri Gagarin Aviation Plant that produces advanced fighter jets including the Sukhoi Su-35 in the far eastern region of Komsomolsk-on-Amur on Friday, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Also Read
Vladimir Putin accepts Kim’s invitation to visit North Korean

“Saying that he was deeply impressed by the rich independent potential and modernity of the Russian aircraft manufacturing industry and its ceaseless enterprising efforts toward new goals, he sincerely hoped that the plant would make sustained development by achieving higher production growth in the future,” the North’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

MS Education Academy

Kim expressed “sincere regard” for Russia’s aviation technology undergoing rapid development and “outpacing the outside potential threats”, it added.

He also “highly appreciated the officials, scientists, technicians and workers of the plant for making a great contribution to the development of the country’s air industry by achieving excellent successes in production with highly advanced technology and strong mental power”.

Founded in 1934, the aviation plant made a “great contribution to defeating fascism” during the Soviet Union’s Great Patriotic War by producing various kinds of aircraft, including long-range bombers.

Today it is the largest Su-type fighter jet manufacturer in Russia, according to KCNA.

KCNA said Kim departed for his next destination Friday afternoon.

He is expected to travel to Vladivostok and meet Russia’s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and have a tour of the Navy’s Pacific fleet.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 16th September 2023 9:51 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button