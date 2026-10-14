KIMS, BIMS and Liverpool NHS bodies plan India-UK health pact

Hyderabad: KIMS Hospitals, the BIMS and leading Liverpool NHS organisations on Wednesday, October 14, announced plans for a clinical and academic partnership to advance research, medical education and healthcare innovation between India and the UK.

A memorandum of understanding was signed during a Liverpool City Council delegation’s visit to Hyderabad, a release said.

The collaboration brings together KIMS Hospitals and British Institute of Medical Sciences with the NHS University Hospitals of Liverpool Group (UHL Group), Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre NHS Foundation Trust and The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust.

“The partnership aims to establish a platform for the organisations to develop programmes in research, medical training and clinical exchanges. It will also enable Indian doctors to gain valuable experience within the UK healthcare system and UK doctors to undertake placements across the KIMS Hospitals network in India, with BIMS coordinating these opportunities,” the release said.

Dr Bhaskar Rao Bollineni, Chairman and Managing Director of KIMS Hospitals, said, “We see great potential through BIMS and our Liverpool partners for joint research, fellowships and the exchange of knowledge between our teams. We want this to become a long-term partnership that creates real benefits for healthcare professionals and ultimately for patients in both countries.”

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Dr Sai Pillarisetti, Managing Director of BIMS, said, “It is exciting to see stronger links developing between Liverpool’s NHS organisations and KIMS Hospitals, bringing together organisations with complementary strengths and shared ambitions.”

KIMS Hospitals is a listed Indian healthcare group operating more than 29 hospitals with over 8,000 beds across India.

BIMS is a UK-based institution that develops international partnerships in healthcare, education and research.

The Liverpool NHS organisations collectively represent a broad range of acute and specialist healthcare services and research capabilities in the UK, the release added.