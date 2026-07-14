Hyderabad doctors save Solapur doctor with ECMO road transfer

Hyderabad: The doctors at KIMS Hospitals in Secunderabad have been successful in saving the life of a 32-year-old woman doctor from Solapur in Maharashtra through a challenging interstate road retrieval with the patient on advanced life support.

The patient suffered from a very serious illness called Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), which is caused when there is accumulation of fluids in the air sacs of the lungs due to severe Influenza pneumonia.

The patient’s condition took a turn for the worse at a local hospital in Solapur, leading to her suffering from respiratory failure despite being put on a mechanical ventilator.

Observing the critical condition of the patient, a specialised ECMO retrieval team comprising doctors from KIMS Hospitals, led by Dr Vamsi Krishna, reached out to Solapur and brought her to KIMS by road.

In the process, the doctors performed ECMO treatment of the patient at the Solapur hospital.

Upon the arrival of the patient at KIMS Hospitals, she was transferred to the care of a team of pulmonologists, critical care specialists, infectious disease specialists, respiratory therapists and physiotherapists on a 24×7 basis.