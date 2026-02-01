Kin await ex-gratia months after Hyderabad Umrah pilgrims died in Madinah

Hyderabad: Nearly two months after the tragic bus fire incident in Saudi Arabia that claimed the lives of 45 Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad, the families of the victims are still waiting to receive the financial assistance announced by the Telangana government.

The state government had earlier declared an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of those who lost their lives in the accident.

Delay pushes families into financial crisis

According to a report published in the Times of India, several affected families stated that the delay has caused financial hardship as many of the deceased were the sole earning members of their households.

The report quoted a relative of one of the victims saying that two months have passed without any financial help.

Also Read List of Hyderabad Umrah pilgrims feared dead in Madinah accident released

Hajj Committee explains delay

The Telangana State Hajj Committee described the delay as procedural.

An official stated that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has expressed his intention to personally distribute the ex-gratia cheques to the families of the deceased.

The official added that the disbursement is pending because the programme schedule has not yet been finalised.

Kin of Hyderabad Umrah pilgrims seek relief

On the explanation, families said their primary concern is not about the mode of distribution but about the urgent need for financial support.

The accident occurred in November when a bus carrying Umrah pilgrims from Makkah to Madinah collided with a diesel tanker, leading to a devastating fire. A total of 45 pilgrims from Hyderabad lost their lives in the incident.

Among the deceased were 17 men, 18 women, and 10 children. Most of the victims belonged to Asif Nagar, Jhirra, Mehdipatnam, and Toli Chowki areas of Hyderabad.