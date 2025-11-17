List of Hyderabad Umrah pilgrims feared dead in Madinah accident released

Hyderabad: The list of Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad who are feared dead in the Madinah accident has been released.

The accident took place when the bus in which the pilgrims were traveling from Makkah to the holy city of Madinah collided with a diesel tanker early Monday morning. At least 42 Umrah pilgrims are feared dead after the fatal accident.

List of Hyderabad Umrah pilgrims feared dead in Madinah

Following is the list of Umrah pilgrim names and locality who are feared dead:

Rahmathbee (GHMC colony)

Mariyam Fatima (Musheerabad)

Sara Begum (Kalapather)

Shehnaaz Begum (Asif Nagar)

Shoukat Begum (Asif Nagar)

Mohammed Moulana (Jhirra)

Sara Mahmood Al Amoudi (Asif Nagar)

Shahajehan Begum (Asif Nagar)

Salauddin Shaik (Ramnagar)

Mastan Mohammed (Falaknuma)

Zakiya Begum (Falaknuma)

Mohammed Ali (Jhirra)

Raheem Unnisa (Balanagar)

Ghousiya Begum (Asif Nagar)

Akther Begum (New Nallakunta)

Naseeruddin Shaik (New Nallakunta)

Abdul Khadeer Mohammed (Asif Nagar)

Abdul Shoeb Mohammed (Asif Nagar)

Humera Nazneen (Asif Nagar)

Sabiha Sultana (Langarhouse)

Shirahatti Abdul Gani Ahmed Saheb (Hubili Rural)

Rizwana Begum (Musherabad)

Irfan Ahmed (Langarhouse)

Parveen Begum (Rajendra Nagar)

Sohail Mohammed (Vattepally)

Shaik Zain Uddin (Vidya Nagar)

Farana Sultana (New Nallakunta)

Rida Tazeen (Vidyanagar)

Farheen Begum (Asif nagar)

Tasmia Tahreen (Vidyanagar)

Mohammed Manzoor (Asif Nagar)

Mohammed Shazain Ahmed (Musheerabad)

Izaan Ahmed (Asif Nagar)

Hamdan Ahmed (Langarhouse)

Huzaifa Jaffar Syed (Himayatsagar)

Zaheen Begum (Asif Nagar)

Shabana Begum (Himayatsagar)

Anees Fathima (Malakpet)

Ameena Begum (Malakpet)

Saleem Khan (Shalibanda)

Mohammed Shoaib ur Rahman (Shaikpet)

Rayees Begum (Golconda)

Umaiza Fatima (Musheerabad)

Sana Sultana (Musheerabad)

Uzairuddin Shaik (Musherabad)

Mehrish Fatima (Musherabad)

Also Read Madinah bus accident: One Hyderabad Umrah pilgrim survives as 42 killed

Control room opened at Indian Consulate in Jeddah

The Consulate General of India in Jeddah has set up a control room in view of the bus accident near Madina, involving Indian Umrah pilgrims including those from Hyderabad.

“In view of a tragic bus accident near Madina, Saudi Arabia, involving Indian Umrah pilgirms, a 24×7 Control Room has been set up in Consulate General of India, Jeddah. The contact details of the Helpline are as under: 8002440003 (Toll free) 0122614093 0126614276 0556122301 (WhatsApp),” reads a post from the Consulate General on ‘X’.

In view of a tragic bus accident near Madina, Saudi Arabia, involving Indian Umrah pilgirms, a 24×7 Control Room has been set up in Consulate General of India, Jeddah.



The contact details of the Helpline are as under:



8002440003 (Toll free)

0122614093

0126614276

0556122301… — India in Jeddah (@CGIJeddah) November 17, 2025

The Telangana government has also set up a control room at Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi.

Senior officials at Telangana Bhavan are in direct contact with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Efforts are underway to ascertain the full details of the accident and confirm how many individuals from Telangana were involved.

Following are the control room contact numbers at Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi:

Vandhana, PS to Resident Commissioner and Liaison Head: +91 98719 99044

CH. Chakravarthi, Public Relations Officer: +91 99583 22143

Rakshith Nail, Liaison Officer: +91 96437 23157

Senior officials of the Telangana government were in touch with the Indian embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate General in Jeddah to gather details about the Umrah pilgrims who died in a road accident near Madinah early Monday.