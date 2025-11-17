Madinah bus accident: One Hyderabad Umrah pilgrim survives as at least 42 killed

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old resident of Asifnagar, Hyderabad, has emerged as the sole survivor of the tragic bus accident near Madinah that claimed the lives of at least 42 Umrah pilgrims early Monday, November 17. Abdul Shoeb Mohammed remains in critical care at a German Hospital in Madinah, according to sources who spoke to Siasat.com.

The pilgrims were split between two Hyderabad-based operators:

Al Meena Tours and Travels, Mallepally

Flyzone Tours and Travels, Mehdipatnam

The pilgrims, who had left Hyderabad on Saturday, November 9, had completed their Umrah rituals in Makkah and were travelling to Madinah when their bus collided with an oil tanker around 1:30 am Saudi time (4 am IST) near Muhras/Mufrihat, nearly 160 km from the holy city.

Shoeb reportedly seated close to the driver, survived with severe injuries, while the impact triggered a massive fire that left the remaining passengers with no chance of escape, sources said.

The bodies have been shifted to King Fahad, Meeqat, and King Salman hospitals in Madinah. Authorities say identification is proving difficult due to the condition of several remains, and procedures are being followed with extreme care to avoid errors.

The passenger list shows 45 individuals, of whom at least 42 died, one survived, and two remain under verification.

Consulate assisting families in Hyderabad

Teams from the Indian Consulate in Jeddah are coordinating documentation, while families in Hyderabad anxiously await official confirmation.

Further verified updates are expected as the identification progresses.