Accident in Madinah: At least 42 Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad feared dead

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, at least 42 Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad are feared dead after a fatal accident that took place in Madinah.

According to reports, the bus in which the pilgrims were traveling from Makkah to the holy city of Madinah collided with a diesel tanker early Monday morning.

Umrah pilgrims include women from Hyderabad

Initial reports confirm that the Umrah pilgrims, who include women and children, were all residents of Hyderabad.

According to sources to Siasat.com, many of the victims are believed to be from Mallepally, Bazarghat and Tappa Chabutra.

Meanwhile, Consulate General of India, Jeddah has set up a 24×7 Control Room in view of the bus accident. The contact details of the Helpline are 8002440003 (Toll free) or 0122614093 or 0126614276 or 0556122301 (WhatsApp)

The group had successfully completed their religious rituals in Makkah and was on its journey to visit Madinah when the incident took place.

Emerging visuals captured the tragic fire from a deadly incident in which at least 42 Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad were feared dead following a fatal accident in Madinah.



According to reports, the bus carrying the pilgrims from Makkah to the holy city of Madinah collided with a… pic.twitter.com/5IljV9qZoS — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) November 17, 2025

Revanth Reddy expressed his dismay

Following the accident, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy ordered the chief secretary and DGP to get the complete details.

He advised them to talk to Central Foreign Office and Saudi Embassy officials.

The chief secretary alerted the Resident Commissioner in Delhi, Gaurav Uppal, to collect details on how many Umrah pilgrims from Telangana districts including Hyderabad are in danger.

For the families of the victims, a support system has been established with control room phone numbers set up at the Telangana Secretariat. The numbers are +91 79979 59754 and +91 99129 19545.