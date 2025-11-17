Video: Asaduddin Owaisi grieves for Hyderabad Umrah pilgrims feared dead

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi expressed grief over a tragic incident wherein at least 42 Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad are feared dead after a fatal accident that took place in Madinah.

After getting the information about the accident, he contacted two Hyderabad-based travel agencies and shared the passengers’ information with the Riyadh Embassy.

He also spoke to Abu Mathen George, Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh.

Asaduddin Owaisi requests EAM to bring bodies back to India

After sharing the details of passengers with the Riyadh Embassy and the Foreign Secretary, he requested the Union Government, especially EAM Dr S. Jaishankar, to bring the bodies back to India.

He also requested the government to ensure that those who are injured receive proper medical treatment.

Emerging visuals captured the tragic fire from a deadly incident in which at least 42 Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad were feared dead following a fatal accident in Madinah.



Meanwhile, Consulate General of India, Jeddah has set up a 24×7 Control Room in view of the bus accident. The contact details of the Helpline are 8002440003 (Toll free) or 0122614093 or 0126614276 or 0556122301 (WhatsApp)

Umrah pilgrims include women from Hyderabad

The accident occurred when the bus in which the pilgrims were traveling from Makkah to the holy city of Madinah collided with a diesel tanker early Monday morning.

Reports confirm that the Umrah pilgrims, who include women and children, were all residents of Hyderabad.

The group had successfully completed their religious rituals in Makkah and was on its journey to visit Madinah when the incident took place.