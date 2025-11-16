IPL 2026: List of Sunrisers Hyderabad retained, released players

Mumbai: Sunrisers Hyderabad have confirmed their list of retained and released players ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction, set for December in Abu Dhabi.

As per BCCI’s November 15 deadline, all franchises submitted their final squads, with SRH opting for a balanced overhaul after an underwhelming title defence in the 2025 season.

Mohammed Shami traded to Lucknow Super Giants

The 2025 campaign saw SRH finish sixth on the points table, winning just six of their 14 matches and missing the playoffs by three points. With the need for fresh direction clear, the franchise has made significant changes—most notably releasing eight players, including veteran pacer Mohammed Shami, who has been traded to Lucknow Super Giants.

Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa, Indian wrist-spinner Rahul Chahar, all-rounder Wiaan Mulder, and batter Abhinav Manohar were also released by the franchise. Domestic players Atharva Taide, Sachin Baby, and Simarjeet Singh joined the exit list as SRH trimmed down its squad to create space for new additions at the auction.

Despite the shake-up, Sunrisers have held firmly onto their core group. Pat Cummins, who led SRH in 2025, has been retained and will continue as captain. Explosive opener Travis Head, rising star Abhishek Sharma, and wicketkeeper-batters Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen remain integral to the squad. The franchise has also shown faith in young talents Aniket Verma, R. Smaran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Harsh Dubey.

In the bowling department, SRH have kept Sri Lankan speedster Eshan Malinga, left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat, England all-rounder Brydon Carse, and promising leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari, ensuring continuity in their attack.

List of retained, released players by Sunrisers Hyderabad

Released players

Mohammed Shami (traded to LSG)

Adam Zampa

Rahul Chahar

Wiaan Mulder

Abhinav Manohar

Atharva Taide

Sachin Baby

Simarjeet Singh.

Retained players

Pat Cummins

Travis Head

Abhishek Sharma

Aniket Verma

R. Smaran

Ishan Kishan

Heinrich Klaasen

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Harsh Dubey

Kamindu Mendis

Harshal Patel

Brydon Carse

Jaydev Unadkat

Eshan Malinga

Zeeshan Ansari.

With a blend of retained experience and opportunities to strengthen through the auction, Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to rebuild momentum and return to title contention in 2026.

