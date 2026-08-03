Kin of Telangana cop who died on duty get Rs 1 cr compensation

Hyderabad: The family of a Telangana Constable who died in a road accident was given Rs 1 crore compensation on Monday, August 3, with Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand presenting the insurance cheque.

Armed Reserve (AR) Constable V Charan Kumar from Rachakonda Commissionerate died following a road accident while on duty.

Charan Kumar was from the 2018 batch of Malkajgiri Commissionerate and was serving on deputation with the Eagle Force. On the intervening night of September 22 and 23 last year, he was returning home when he met with a severe road accident near Devarkar village in Maharashtra.

He sustained serious injuries to his right leg and head. While he initially received primary treatment locally, he was transferred to Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad for further care. Following doctors’ advice, plastic surgery was performed, and after treatment, he was discharged from the hospital on October 28, 2025.

However, shortly after reaching home, he suddenly collapsed and fell into an unconscious state, prompting family members to rush him back to the hospital. Subsequently, doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

To provide financial assistance to the officer’s family, Eagle Force Director Sandeep Shandilya, Superintendent (SP) Raghuvier, Additional SP Krishnamurthy, and other officials coordinated with State Bank of India (SBI) to complete the insurance claim.

During the meeting, DGP CV Anand conveyed his deepest condolences to the constable’s family members.