Rangareddy collector announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for victims’ kin

Apart from the ex-gratia, the villagers sought that the Telangana government pay Rs 25 lakh as compensation for which officials assured that they would consider the appeal.

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Family members with blurred faces, including children and adults, in various settings.

Hyderabad: Rangareddy District Collector C Narayan Reddy on Saturday, July 11, announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for the families of women murdered by the POCSO accused who was out on bail.

Addressing the families of the victims, Reddy said that the sub-inspector of police has been suspended for negligent handling of the POCSO case.

As the 17-year-old victim’s elder sister is differently-abled, the administration would take necessary steps in admitting her either in the government-run disabled institute or a private one.

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Apart from the ex-gratia, the villagers sought that the Telangana government pay Rs 25 lakh as compensation for which officials assured that they would consider the appeal.

Back Ground of the case

The ex-gratia amount was announced after a POCSO accused murdered six people including his family members on Saturday, July 11.

The suspect, Raj Kumar, is alleged to have killed his wife Parvathi Saritha, 30, their two sons Parikshit, 3, and Daivikshit, 2, Chityala Rukkamma, 65, Chityala Lakshmi, 45, and a 17-year-old girl. Police said all the victims sustained multiple stab injuries.

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According to investigators, the murders are suspected to have been driven by a long-standing grudge after a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was previously registered against the suspect. Police are probing whether the earlier case was the immediate trigger for the killings.

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