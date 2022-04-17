Demolition of last Nizam’s King Kothi Palace started?

Hyderabad: A portion of King Kothi Palace which was the residency of the last Nizam of Hyderabad, Mir Osman Ali Khan, was demolished on Saturday evening.

Earthmovers have been deployed for the demolition of walls and ceilings. However, the old swimming pool, well and the 101-room zenana have been left undamaged.

HC’s order on King Kothi Palace dispute

Recently, the Telangana high court asked the police not to interfere in the civil dispute involving King Kothi Palace.

The order was issued after Neeharika Infrastructure firm filed a writ plea complaining that cops and antisocial elements at the instigation of Jeweller Sukesh Gupta and director of Iris Hospitality Arjun Amla created ruckus at the King Kothi Palace recently.

After the ruckus, police filed a complaint against both groups. Giving direction on the FIRs, the court said that cops can continue the investigation without indulging in a civil dispute.

King Kothi Palace

It is the palace that was constructed by nobleman Kamal Khan as his personal residence. The palace’s windows, doors, etc were engraved with the ‘KK’ sign. However, it was later purchased by the last Nizam of Hyderabad, Mir Osman Ali Khan.

The palace which is spread over 2.5 lakh square feet became the last residence of the Nizam where he lived during his last days. He died in 1967 at the age of 81.

Later, the palace which was run by Nazri Bagh Palace Trust was sold to Neeharika Infrastructure Pvt Ltd.