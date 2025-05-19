King Salman to host 1000 kin of Palestinian martyrs, prisoners for Haj 2025

The programme will cover all logistical arrangements, from the pilgrims' arrival in Saudi Arabia to their return to Palestine.

Image of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdul Aziz wearing traditional attire with Saudi flag in background.
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz (Photo: SPA)

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdul Aziz on Monday, May 19, issued a directive to host 1,000 Palestinian pilgrims from the families of martyrs, prisoners, and the wounded, enabling them to perform the Haj pilgrimage in 2025.

The initiative is part of the King Salman Haj Guests Programme, overseen annually by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance.

The programme will cover all logistical arrangements, from the pilgrims’ arrival in Saudi Arabia to their return to Palestine, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

In a statement, the Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, Sheikh Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh, said the move reflects the Kingdom’s commitment and ongoing support for the Palestinian people, and aims to strengthen the bonds of Islamic brotherhood.

Al-Sheikh noted that the programme has hosted more than 64,000 pilgrims from various countries since its inception in 1417 AH.

Haj is the annual pilgrimage to the holy city of Makkah. It typically takes place between the 8th and 13th of Dhul-Hijjah, attracting Muslims from around the world to perform this sacred duty, which is one of the five pillars of Islam.

This year’s Haj season is expected to begin on 4 June.

