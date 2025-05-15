Baby ‘Madinah’ marks first birth of Haj 2025 season

Madinah: A medical team at the Maternity and Children’s Hospital at King Salman Medical City in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, has successfully recorded the first birth of Haj 1446 AH–2025. The baby girl was born to a 40-year-old Afghan pilgrim.

The patient was admitted to the emergency department of the hospital, which is affiliated with the Madinah Health Cluster (MHC), in advanced labour. Healthcare professionals applied approved medical protocols, and the woman safely delivered a healthy baby.

The Afghan pilgrim chose to name her daughter “Madinah” as a heartfelt tribute to the city and the medical care she received during this significant moment in her life.

#خبر || 🗞️



" مدينة " أول حالة ولادة لحاجّة أفغانية بمستشفى الولادة والأطفال بمدينة الملك سلمان الطبية#يسر_وطمأنينة⁩ #تجمع_المدينة_الصحي pic.twitter.com/V1JPPaLtKj — تجمع المدينة المنورة الصحي | MHC (@med_cluster) May 9, 2025

She also expressed her deep appreciation to the Kingdom’s government and medical staff for their care and dedication, stating that her experience in Madinah will remain a cherished memory. She praised the comprehensive healthcare services extended to the Guests of God

The Madinah Health Cluster confirmed that this case reflects the wide-ranging medical support provided to pilgrims, which includes around-the-clock emergency and maternity services, as well as highly qualified medical personnel. These measures ensure pilgrims can perform their rituals in a safe and secure environment.

During the Haj 2024 season, a 34-year-old Pakistani pilgrim gave birth to a healthy baby boy at Jabal Al-Rahma Hospital in Arafat and named him Arafat.

Similarly, a 30-year-old Nigerian pilgrim delivered a baby boy named Mohammed at the Maternity and Children’s Hospital in Makkah.

Hospitals in Makkah and Madinah witness numerous births each year during the Haj season, ensuring that every mother and child receives the highest standard of care and attention.