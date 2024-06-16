Haj 2024: Pakistani pilgrim delivers baby boy in Arafat

Makkah: A 34-year-old Pakistani pilgrim gave birth to a healthy baby boy at the Jabal Al-Rahma Hospital in Arafat on Saturday, June 15. She named him Arafat.

This marks the first birth of a pilgrim in Arafat field this year.

The mother, who chose to remain anonymous and refused photography, delivered the baby during her 37th week of pregnancy.

Also Read Egyptian fruit vendor who threw oranges into Gaza aid truck performs Haj

As per media reports, the newborn weighed 3 kilos and 40 grams. The doctors confirmed that he is fully developed and that his vital signs are very good.

Arabic channel Al Ekhbariya shared a video clip of the newborn on the X platform.

Watch the video here

مستشفى جبل الرحمة يستقبل أول حالة ولادة لحاجة باكستانية بعمر 34 عاما



عبر مراسل #الإخبارية خالد الربعي#يسر_وطمأنينة | #الحج_عبر_الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/rOFigKh4HB — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) June 15, 2024

It is worth noting that in 2018, a Jordanian woman gave birth to the baby at the Jabal Al-Rahma Hospital in Arafat.