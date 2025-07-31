Kingdom: Ticket prices at Hyderabad’s new theatre ART cinemas

Hyderabad has a brand-new premium movie destination! The much-awaited ART Cinemas has officially opened its doors in Vanasthalipuram. This stylish new multiplex is a joint venture between actor Ravi Teja and Asian Cinemas, aimed at bringing a luxurious movie-watching experience to this part of the city.

Kicking off its launch is none other than Vijay Deverakonda’s latest film, Kingdom, which has become the first movie to release at this swanky venue.

Kingdom Ticket Prices at ART Cinemas

What’s creating the buzz is the next-level infrastructure of ART Cinemas. With a gigantic 57-foot-wide EPIQ screen, 4K projection, and Dolby Atmos sound, the experience is being described as nothing short of cinematic excellence.

For Kingdom, tickets are priced at Rs 295 for both Gold and Lounger seats, offering a premium feel at a surprisingly accessible rate.

Meanwhile, Kingdom itself is riding high on expectations. The film is projected to earn around Rs 20 crore on Day 1. Made on a massive Rs 130 crore budget, Kingdom is one of the most expensive projects of Vijay Deverakonda’s career. The film also stars Bhagyashri Borse, along with a strong ensemble cast including Satya Dev, Venkatesh, and Ayyappa Sharma.