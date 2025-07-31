Kingdom: Ticket prices at Hyderabad’s new theatre ART cinemas

Kicking off its launch is none other than Vijay Deverakonda’s latest film, Kingdom, which has become the first movie to release at this swanky venue

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 31st July 2025 2:11 pm IST
ART cinemas begins with Kingdom
ART cinemas begins with Kingdom film (Image Source: X)

Hyderabad has a brand-new premium movie destination! The much-awaited ART Cinemas has officially opened its doors in Vanasthalipuram. This stylish new multiplex is a joint venture between actor Ravi Teja and Asian Cinemas, aimed at bringing a luxurious movie-watching experience to this part of the city.

Kicking off its launch is none other than Vijay Deverakonda’s latest film, Kingdom, which has become the first movie to release at this swanky venue.

Kingdom Ticket Prices at ART Cinemas

What’s creating the buzz is the next-level infrastructure of ART Cinemas. With a gigantic 57-foot-wide EPIQ screen, 4K projection, and Dolby Atmos sound, the experience is being described as nothing short of cinematic excellence.

MS Teachers

For Kingdom, tickets are priced at Rs 295 for both Gold and Lounger seats, offering a premium feel at a surprisingly accessible rate.

Meanwhile, Kingdom itself is riding high on expectations. The film is projected to earn around Rs 20 crore on Day 1. Made on a massive Rs 130 crore budget, Kingdom is one of the most expensive projects of Vijay Deverakonda’s career. The film also stars Bhagyashri Borse, along with a strong ensemble cast including Satya Dev, Venkatesh, and Ayyappa Sharma.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 31st July 2025 2:11 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button