Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda’s much-awaited film Kingdom finally hit the theatres on July 31, 2025, and early reactions are already pouring in. The film, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, seems to have worked in favour of the actor, who was in need of a comeback after a string of disappointing performances at the box office.

Amid the buzz around the film’s storyline, performances, and grand scale, one question that has caught everyone’s attention is, how much did Vijay Deverakonda charge for Kingdom?Here’s what we know.

Vijay Deverakonda’s salary for Kingdom

As per reports in Telugu media portals, Vijay Deverakonda reportedly took home a whopping Rs 30 crore for the film. However, that’s not all. Some insiders claim that the actor didn’t go the usual route this time and instead opted for a profit-sharing model.

If the buzz is to be believed, Vijay Deverakonda might only receive his full cut if the film turns out to be a commercial hit. While this approach isn’t new in the industry, it shows how confident the actor is about Kingdom’s success. Still, there is no official confirmation on this remuneration model yet.

#Kingdom is a total blockbuster. Vijay Deverakonda shines in the lead the director delivers a strong story Satyadev adds depth and Anirudh's music is fire. 4.5/5 – Must watch🔥🔥🔥#BlockBusterKingdom

pic.twitter.com/nAmnTlD88R — PRASHANTH.CB (@IamPrashanthCB) July 30, 2025

Kingdom, made on a massive budget of Rs 130 crore, is touted to be one of the most expensive projects of VD’s career. The film features Bhagyashri Borse opposite him and includes a powerful ensemble cast, Satya Dev, Venkatesh, and Ayyappa Sharma among others.

This is also a two-part saga, backed by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, packed with high-octane action and a gripping storyline.

With Kingdom, has Vijay finally reclaimed his spot at the top? Only time and the box office will tell.