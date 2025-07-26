Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom 1st review out: Super hit or flop?

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda is busy promoting his upcoming movie Kingdom, which will release in theatres on July 31. The film has already created a strong buzz, and fans are excited to see Vijay in a powerful and emotional role. Directed by Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri and with music by Anirudh Ravichander, Kingdom is expected to be a mix of action, drama, and emotion.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s review

As part of the promotions, a special interview was held with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director who changed Vijay’s career with Arjun Reddy. Sandeep hosted the interview and joined Vijay and Gowtam to talk about Kingdom. During the chat, he shared his honest thoughts after watching 50 minutes of the film.

He said, “To be frank, I don’t even remember if there was a background score – it was so engaging in the bits I saw which was almost 50 minutes.”

Sandeep said he watched it without background music, but still felt completely connected to the scenes. “I didn’t even notice there was no RR (Re-recording). That’s how strong the story is,” he said. He also praised Anirudh’s music and said that with it, the film will be even more powerful. Sandeep confidently told Anirudh, “You’ve got a super hit, man!”

Talks About Certification and Reach

Vijay raised a concern that the violence in the second half might lead to an ‘A’ certificate. Sandeep explained that violence alone doesn’t always mean an ‘A’ rating. He said Kingdom is about brotherhood and deep emotions, especially with actor Satyadev playing Vijay’s brother. He believes it should get a U/A certificate. Sandeep also said that his earlier films got ‘A’ ratings, which affected their earnings because younger people couldn’t watch them, even though they were blockbusters.

#SandeepReddyVanga:



"My films are losing box office revenue as they were censored with an 'A' certificate." pic.twitter.com/4SBM1tMXfp — Gulte (@GulteOfficial) July 25, 2025

Before ending the chat, Sandeep gave a short update on his next film Spirit with Prabhas. He said the shooting will start in September.