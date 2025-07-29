Hyderabad is truly leaving no stone unturned when it comes to filmmaking and delivering world-class cinematic experiences to movie buffs and audiences alike. From filmmakers investing massive budgets in crafting top-tier films to celebrities stepping into the theatre business with cutting-edge technology, the city is undergoing a remarkable transformation in its movie-watching culture.

Hyderabad is now witnessing a premium multiplex boom, with several luxurious and high-end cinemas all set to open soon. In this write-up, let’s take a closer look at the new upcoming theatres that are set to redefine the movie-going experience in the city.

Upcoming New Theatres in Hyderabad

1. ART Cinemas

ART Cinemas in Vanasthalipuram is gearing up for a grand opening on July 3, 2025, with the much-anticipated Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Kingdom. A joint venture between Asian Cinemas and actor Ravi Teja, this theatre will feature the massive EPIQ format, known for its larger-than-life screens and immersive audio-visual experience. With Ravi Teja’s backing and Asian Cinemas’ expertise, ART Cinemas is poised to become a major attraction for cinephiles in the eastern part of the city.

ART cinemas – Vanasthalipuram



6 screens grand opening on 31st July 2025

With #kingdom movie



Finally Premium multiplex in the East Hyderabad area..@RaviTeja_offl @ARTCinemasOffl #ARTCinemas #Raviteja #MassJathara pic.twitter.com/l3ehwqs1WM — kiran RT fan (@kiransa04221490) July 28, 2025

#ARTCinemas is all set to Launch ❤️‍🔥



MASSive Launch On July 30 🔥

Big Stars & Celebraties Are Going Attend 📈#RaviTeja #MassJathara pic.twitter.com/WVUi9dHVGj — MudassirRT (@MudassirRT) July 28, 2025

2. AMB Classic

Next on the list is AMB Classic, a stylish new seven-screen multiplex coming up at RTC X Roads, built on the former premises of the iconic Sudharshan 70mm theatre. This is the second AMB venture in Hyderabad, following the tremendous success of AMB Cinemas in Gachibowli.

It a collaboration between Asian Group and superstar Mahesh Babu. You can expect top-notch technology, premium interiors, and plush seating, everything that today’s audiences expect from a premium movie outing.

3. Allu Cineplex

Looking further ahead, January 2026 will mark the launch of Allu Cineplex in Kokapet, which is set to introduce Hyderabad’s first Dolby Cinema. Spearheaded by actor Allu Arjun, this format remains exclusive in India and guarantees a spectacular blend of visuals and sound.

Hyderabad is also getting#DolbyCinema this year at Allu Cineplex, Kokapet. Once it opens, the whole nation will witness how we love and support cinema.



Tickets will sell like hot cakes and @DolbyIn truly missed a golden opportunity by not launching it here first.#F1TheMovie pic.twitter.com/KwVkCKuG4w — Balaji (@BMov9) July 7, 2025

Following the success of AAA Cinemas in Ameerpet, Allu Arjun is now expanding his footprint in the theatre business with this second venture. The upcoming Allu Cineplex is being built on the Allu family’s expansive land in Kokapet, the same location where Allu Studios has been operational for the past two years. Construction work on the theatre is moving swiftly, and anticipation is sky-high.