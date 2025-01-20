Kingfisher beer producer to resume supply in Telangana

Hyderabad: Days after halting supply in Telangana, Kingfisher beer producer United Breweries on Monday, January 20, announced that it will resume supply with immediate effect. United Breweries said that the decision was made following ‘constructive discussions’ with Telangana Beverages Corporation Limited (TGBCL) and the government’s assurance to address the issues on pricing and outstanding payments.

In a statement, United Breweries said, “We wish to inform that the Company has decided to resume the supply of its beer to Telangana Beverages Corporation Limited (TGBCL) with immediate effect. We have been in talks with TGBCL, and these have been constructive discussions. TGBCL has assured us to address our issues on pricing and outstanding payments in a time-bound manner.”

The company clarified that this is an interim decision. “Until we get more information, basis assurances, we have decided to restart our supplies to TGBCL for the time being. This is an interim decision in the interest of consumers, workers and stakeholders. We will continue to engage with TGBCL during this period,” it added.

On January 8, the Kingfisher producer decided to suspend the supply of its beers to the state of Telangana, the company said in a statement, over pricing disputes with the Telangana Beverages Corporation Limited (TGBCL).

The United Breweries Group produces and supplies beer brands including the Kingfisher Premium, Kingfisher Strong, Kingfisher Ultra, Kingfisher Ultra Max, Kingfisher Ultra Witbier, Amstel, Heineken, and Heineken Silver, among others.