Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay slam CM Revanth over Nizam praise

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday, September 17, hit out at Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over his remarks in the Assembly on Wednesday, September 16, that Nizam rule “gave us everything” and that the poor, Dalits, Adivasis and minorities should have benefited from the “gift” given by Nizam rule.

He asked why freedom fighters had fought against Nizam rule if it was good.

Recalling the names of several freedom fighters, he asked why they had agitated against Nizam rule if it was beneficial to the people.

“Yesterday, the Telangana CM said in the Assembly that the Nizam was very good, his rule was good, and he built great buildings. At a time when the people of Telangana are observing Liberation Day, the Hon’ble CM is indulging in vote-bank politics in the Assembly,” he said on Thursday, speaking at the ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’ celebrations organised by the Centre here.

The erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad, ruled by the Nizam, merged with the Indian Union on September 17, 1948.

‘Parties stooping to any level for political gains’

Observing that people had built watchtowers in villages across Telangana to protect themselves from the ‘Razakars’, armed supporters of Nizam rule who allegedly carried out atrocities, the Union Coal Minister asked Reddy why such towers were built if the Nizam’s rule was good.

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He questioned why the Indian Army and the Centre had fought against Nizam rule.

Kishan Reddy alleged that political parties in Telangana were willing to stoop to any level for political gains.

Citing another example from the period, he said ‘Vande Mataram’ Ramachandra Rao, a well-known freedom fighter, had taken part in the freedom struggle at Osmania University here by singing Vande Mataram, while the AIMIM and other parties were opposing Vande Mataram today.

The Nizam government opposed Vande Mataram, describing it as a religious song, he said.

‘Congress will be punished if they continue to insult freedom fighters’

He said the day was not far when Hyderabad Liberation Day would be celebrated across Telangana.

People would punish the Congress and other parties if they continued to “insult” freedom fighters, he said.

Kishan Reddy thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Centre’s official celebration of September 17.

Bandi echoes Kishan’s questions on Nizams

Without naming the CM, Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar said leaders who praised the Nizam should explain why the struggle had been waged against Nizam rule and why several freedom fighters had sacrificed their lives.

“Their DNA should be tested. Are they nationalists? Why are they praising the Nizam?” he said.

Favouring “change” in Telangana, he appealed to the people of the state to wish for an honest government to come to power.

Later, speaking to reporters, Sanjay Kumar said the Nizam had bowed before Sardar Patel when he surrendered to the union government. Revanth Reddy and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao were bowing before the Nizam, he alleged.

Revanth Reddy should apologise to the people for his “praise of the Nizam”, he said.