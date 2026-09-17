Sept 17 sees separate Telangana, BJP events over competing narratives

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s merger with the Indian Union has no agreed name, and Thursday’s duelling celebrations made that clear. The Telangana government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held rival events in the city to mark the anniversary, each pushing its own version of what September 17 means.

The state government held its “Praja Palana Dinotsavam” at Public Gardens, while the Centre’s separate event, organised by the BJP, drew Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and party leaders to Parade Grounds in Secunderabad.

The split extends to the name itself. The BJP calls the day “Liberation Day,” tying it to the fall of Nizam rule and the Razakar resistance. The Congress calls it “People’s Governance Day,” framing it as a shift from monarchy to democracy. The BRS, when it was in power, called it “National Integration Day.”

CM Revanth talks about Future City, Hyderabad before merger

Speaking at the event, CM Revanth Reddy recalled Hyderabad’s history under Nizam rule and the events leading to its merger with the Indian Union.

Revanth said Hyderabad had achieved significant growth in industry, agriculture, education and medical sectors during Nizam’s rule and had gained global recognition. At the same time, he said rural Telangana was marked by feudal exploitation, bonded labour and oppression.

He said the atrocities committed by the Razakars, armed supporters of Nizam rule, pushed people into turmoil and struggle during the final phase. He also referred to the role of the Andhra Mahasabha and Hyderabad State Congress in movements seeking to make Hyderabad an integral part of India, while the Communists organised an armed struggle against the atrocities of the Razakars.

Recalling the merger, Revanth said the country’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and his deputy Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel recognised the aspirations of the people of Hyderabad and initiated military action, known as ‘Operation Polo’, in 1948.

He also spoke about the state’s development plans, saying the government would unveil the master plan for Bharat Future City at the ‘Invest Telangana Global Summit-2026’ in December.

He said Future City would have specialised zones including the Young India Skills University, Life Sciences Hub, EV Park, AI City, Health City and Education City.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy paid tribute to the martyrs of the historic Telangana struggle during the state-level celebrations of Telangana Praja Palana Dinotsavam (People’s Governance Day) at the Central Lawns of Public Gardens in Nampally. pic.twitter.com/mlY2ld3XoN — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 17, 2026

Revanth said TCS has come forward to build the country’s largest AI data centre in Future City with an investment of Rs 70,000 crore, while Amazon has already begun construction of a data centre with an investment of Rs 1 lakh crore.

He also highlighted the state government’s welfare and development programmes, saying Telangana’s per capita income had grown to Rs 4,18,931, nearly 91 per cent higher than the national average.

BJP celebrates ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, who had been invited as the chief guest, recalled Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s contribution to the integration of princely states with the Indian Union post-independence and credited the leader for laying the foundation for a strong unified ‘Ek Bharat’.

Only because of Patel, ‘Ek Bharat’ will be ‘Ek Bharat’ forever. Patel’s contribution must be understood in the larger context of national consolidation, he said.

Hyderabad proved to be one of the most difficult cases of that time, and when negotiations failed, the Government of India initiated ‘Operation Polo’ on September 13, 1948, he added.

Speaking at the event, Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao accused BRS and Congress of “succumbing to pressure from AIMIM” (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) and refusing to officially observe Hyderabad Liberation Day.

He said that the AIMIM continues “the political legacy of the Razakars” and practices vote-bank politics, while the Modi government has been officially commemorating this historic day since 2022 to “honour the immortal heroes and freedom fighters who confronted the atrocities of the Nizam and Razakars and sacrificed everything.”

“The people of Telangana will never forget the attempts by the Nizam and Razakars to keep Hyderabad away from the Indian Union and turn it toward Pakistan, nor their reign of terror. The people of Telangana are watching how these cunning, pseudo-secular parties are failing to honour our freedom fighters, immortal heroes, and their sacrifices. The day will surely come when they are taught a proper lesson,” he stated in a post on X.

Ponnam Prabhakar hits back at BJP

Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar hit out at the BJP, accusing them of turning September 17 “into a platform for political divisions.”

“Do not drag the national flag into politics. The national flag belongs to all the people of the country; it is not the property of any single party. Hoisting the national flag on September 17 is not a new idea that originated solely with the BJP. The Telangana government officially hoisted the national flag across collectorates, government offices, and government schools in all districts,” he stated in a post on X.

“The campaign claiming “Only we are hoisting the national flag, while others are not” is being carried out entirely for political benefit. September 17 is an important day in Telangana’s history. Its historical significance must be preserved, not turned into a platform for political divisions,” he added.

Ponnam said that along with Hyderabad, the Centre should also give attention to the merger history of regions like Jammu and Kashmir and Junagadh.

“I am asking Mr Kishan Reddy a question: You are in power at the Centre. Your party holds full power at the Centre. Why are the merger anniversaries of other princely states in the country not being organised officially on the same scale?” his post stated.

జాతీయ జెండాను రాజకీయాల్లోకి లాగొద్దు. జాతీయ జెండా దేశ ప్రజలందరిదీ.. ఏ ఒక్క పార్టీ సొత్తు కాదు.



సెప్టెంబర్ 17న జాతీయ జెండాను ఎగురవేయడం బీజేపీకి మాత్రమే వచ్చిన కొత్త ఆలోచన కాదు. తెలంగాణ ప్రభుత్వం అధికారికంగా అన్ని జిల్లాల్లోని కలెక్టరేట్లు, ప్రభుత్వ కార్యాలయాలు, ప్రభుత్వ… — Ponnam Prabhakar (@Ponnam_INC) September 17, 2026

“When your Mr Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat or as Prime Minister of the country, did he conduct official celebrations in Junagadh?…Whenever September 17 approaches, where does this sudden, uncharacteristic love for Telangana come from? The people of Telangana do not need your fake affection—give Telangana its funds!” he stated.

(With inputs from PTI.)