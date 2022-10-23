Kishan Reddy hands over appointment letters to new recruits

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy handed over appointment letters to newly selected recruits of Central Government under the first phase of Rozgar Mela at Rail Kalarang, Bhoiguda here on Saturday.

Rajya Sabha Member Dr. K. Laxman, Lok Sabha Member Bandi Sanjay, SCR General Manager (In-charge) Arun Kumar Jain and senior officials from different Central government Ministries also participated in the programme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Rozgar Mela – recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel at the National level through video conferencing.

Congratulating the new appointees, the Prime Minister said the youth plays an important role in nation building and the government has encouraged the new recruits to put in their best efforts and perform their duties sincerely with utmost dedication towards building ‘New India’.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Kishan Reddy congratulated the newly selected recruits and wished them the best for the beginning of a new chapter in their lives. He expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for uplifting the youth of the country and providing better employment opportunities.

Kishan Reddy informed that the union government is undertaking various initiatives on a large scale towards generating more employment opportunities and attracting investments across various sectors, including flagship programs such as Digital India, Smart City Mission, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, Housing for All, Infrastructure Development and Industrial Corridors etc.

In this regard, the government has also undertaken the ‘Make in India’ initiative which is promoting the making of Toys to Vande Bharat trains and warship like Vikrant indigenously, he said.

Further, the Union Minister informed that Rs. 1,20,000 crore has been allocated for development of National Highways in Telangana State. In addition, Railways has also undertaken the redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway station with a cost of Rs. 650 crore.

Further, he informed that Charlapalli Railway Satellite terminal works are also under fast progress and said that Women Empowerment has also seen great strides in various sectors including Defense, Police and BSF etc.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager (In-Charge), SCR said it is a happy moment for the zone to host such a momentous event which heralds a new dawn in employment opportunities for the youth of the Nation.