Kishan Reddy inaugurates health mela in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Union tourism & culture minister G. Kishan Reddy on Friday inaugurated a health mela at Keshav Memorial College in Narayanaguda in Hyderabad. Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender also took part in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Kishan Reddy said the Central government was holding the Health Melas across the country this year. Stating that people are approaching private hospitals instead of utilising the government healthcare facilities, he said the Union government was giving health cards to all the people of the country, irrespective of their social status. He said the health profile of the people of the country was saved in the Ayushmann Bharat health card and added that the health card was useful for poor and middle-class families in the country. He said the Ayushmann Bharat health scheme was being implemented across the country except Telangana State and added that Telangana State Government had also announced to implement the healthcare scheme.

The Union minister called upon the health officers of the State to take steps for providing benefits of the Ayushmann Bharat health card scheme to the eligible people. He also called upon the people of the city to utilise the Health Mela and added that the Union government had set up a wellness centre for the convenience of the people. Raising the issue of corona vaccination, Kishan Reddy urged the people to take the vaccine without fail. He said the Union government had decided to administer the vaccine on all those who are above five years of age.