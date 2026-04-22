Kishan Reddy slams Mallikarjun Kharge over ‘terrorist’ remark against PM

Hyderabad: Slamming AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge over his “terrorist” remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy has questioned whether such “hatred-filled” criticism is directed by the Congress high command and its leader Rahul Gandhi.

He demanded that Kharge tender an unconditional apology to the people of the country for his remarks.

Calling the democratically elected Prime Minister a “terrorist” is not just “irresponsible, but deliberate and it is an insult” to 1.47 billion countrymen who have placed their faith in him. This kind of language lowers political discourse, he said.

“Not the first time that the Congress and its leaders are demeaning and insulting an elected and beloved PM of the Nation. Is this low-level hatred-filled criticism of PM Modi directed from the highest echelons of the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi,” Reddy asked in a post on ‘X’.

Union MoS (Home) Bandi Sanjay Kumar said calling PM Modi a “terrorist” is not politics but frustration of a defeated mindset.

The Congress should apologise immediately for the AICC president’s remarks, he said.

Noting that the Congress has “lost its balance”, Kumar said the remarks are not just a political attack, but an attack on the soul of Indian democracy. This is the same Congress that wept for terrorists and questioned our Army’s bravery, he said.

“For decades, you let terrorism bleed this country under the cover of appeasement. Today, because PM Modi ji ended that soft-on-terror era, you are frustrated,” he said on ‘X’.

From 2016 surgical strikes to 2019 Balakot airstrike to Operation Sindoor, Congress repeatedly “echoed enemy narratives”, demanded proof from our soldiers, and stood disconnected from national sentiment, he said.

Kharge on Tuesday accused PM Modi of “terrorising” political parties by misusing government machinery and central agencies to stifle the Opposition.

Addressing a press conference in Chennai alongside AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, Kharge initially referred to the Prime Minister as a “terrorist” while criticising the AIADMK’s alliance with the BJP.