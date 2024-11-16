Kishan Reddy sleeping on Musi banks only at KCR’s behest: Ponnam

Hyderabad: Telangana BC welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar has alleged that BJP state president G Kishan Reddy was made to head BJP’s state unit only on the directions of BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) and that Reddy was spending a night on the banks of the Musi River only at the behest of KCR.

Reacting to the BJP leaders spending Saturday night on the banks of the Musi River, Ponnam Prabhakar urged the saffron leaders to “at least speak the truth about the plight of the people living on the river banks, once they wake up on Sunday morning.”

“It is weird to see the BJP leaders who can’t even secure funds for the Musi Riverfront Development Project from the centre, going to the banks of the Musi River to spend a night there. I hope at least after experiencing the stench of the river they will speak out the truth,” he hoped.

Also wondering how Kishan Reddy could support the attack on the Vikarabad district collector and the government officials in Lagcherla during the public hearing on Pharma City in Kodangal constituency, Ponnam Prabhakar asked the BJP to spell its stand on the issue.

“Kishan Reddy should inform the people what he has done as a member of parliament and as a union minister,” Ponnam demanded, daring the union minister to come for an open debate on the matter.