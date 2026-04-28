Kishan Reddy urges expansion of approach roads to railway stations

Hyderabad: Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday, April 28, urged Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to take steps to expand the approach roads to the Charlapally and Secunderabad Railway Stations here.

Kishan Reddy, Lok Sabha member from Secunderabad, alleged that work has not started, although he previously wrote letters on the matter to Revanth Reddy and his predecessor K Chandrasekhar Rao.

In a letter to the chief minister, Kishan Reddy said the Charlapally railway terminal was developed with Rs 430 crores due to the burden on the existing Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Kachiguda railway stations.

Observing that scores of trains and many passengers use the Charlapally railway station, he said the approach roads to the station need expansion to cater to their needs.

He said land needs to be acquired at Charlapally to establish parking and other passenger facilities.

Kishan Reddy also said the road in front of the Secunderabad Railway station, which is being renovated on a grand scale at a cost of Rs 715 crores, also needs expansion to facilitate smooth traffic flow.

The Union Minister urged Revanth Reddy to take the initiative to complete the approach roads and other work at the Charlapalli and Secunderabad stations.