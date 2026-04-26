Smoke, sparks on Charminar Express wheel at Aler station, passengers safe

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad-Tambaram Charminar Express was briefly halted at Aler railway station in the Secunderabad Division of South Central Railway on Saturday evening, April 25, after smoke and sparks were observed emanating from a wheel of coach S5 due to brake binding, officials said.

Train no 12760, which had departed Hyderabad on April 25, was stopped at Aler at 7:47 PM as a precautionary measure. Railway staff on duty swiftly extinguished the sparks, and the situation was brought under control without any damage to the coach or injury to passengers.

Train No.12760 Hyderabad – Tambaram Charminar Express which left Hyderabad yesterday I.e., 25th April, 2026* was stopped at ALER Railway station of secunderabad Division of South Central Railway at 19:47 hrs due to BRAKE BINDING in S5 coach.



Smoke and spark was observed in wheel… — South Central Railway (@SCRailwayIndia) April 26, 2026

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The train was held at the station for approximately 23 minutes before resuming its journey to its destination, Chennai Tambaram, at 8:10 pm.

No casualties or damage were reported in the incident, a railway official said.