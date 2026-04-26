Smoke, sparks on Charminar Express wheel at Aler station, passengers safe

The train was held at the station for approximately 23 minutes before resuming its journey.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th April 2026 12:17 pm IST
Charminar Express train with smoke and sparks on wheel at Aler station, train resumed journey after halt.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad-Tambaram Charminar Express was briefly halted at Aler railway station in the Secunderabad Division of South Central Railway on Saturday evening, April 25, after smoke and sparks were observed emanating from a wheel of coach S5 due to brake binding, officials said.

Train no 12760, which had departed Hyderabad on April 25, was stopped at Aler at 7:47 PM as a precautionary measure. Railway staff on duty swiftly extinguished the sparks, and the situation was brought under control without any damage to the coach or injury to passengers.

The train was held at the station for approximately 23 minutes before resuming its journey to its destination, Chennai Tambaram, at 8:10 pm.

Subhan Bakery

No casualties or damage were reported in the incident, a railway official said.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th April 2026 12:17 pm IST

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