Empty local train coach derails near Mumbai, causes rush hour delays 

Mumbai: An empty local train coach derailed near Dombivli station in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Monday morning, April 20, officials said, as services on Mumbai’s busy suburban network were affected and caused hardship to commuters during rush hour.

No person was injured as the local train was empty at the time of the derailment, a Central Railway (CR) spokesperson said.

Commuters complained that services on the Central Railway’s main line, which connects Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai with neighbouring Thane and Raigad districts, were running late by 20 to 30 minutes.

Crowds swelled on trains and platforms due to the disrupted suburban services.

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The incident occurred at 8.09 am when the train was heading from Kalwa car shed to Kalyan, the CR spokesperson said.

At least three local train services were held up due to the disruption, the official added.

Later, the coach was re-railed at 10:10 am, about two hours after the derailment, and traffic on the line resumed from 10:45 pm, as per the Central Railway.

Until that time, the traffic from the slow line was diverted to the fast line.

Kalyan-bound suburban services were unavailable at a few stations, inconveniencing commuters.

Central Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Swapnil Nila, said the affected coach has been re-railed and traffic on the affected slow line has resumed.