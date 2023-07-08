Kishan Reddy urges people to make PM Modi’s public meeting a grand success

Warangal: BJP state president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy urged people to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting in Warangal a grand success. He reached Warangal from Hyderabad in a huge convoy on Friday morning. He visited Goddess Bhadrakali temple. Later, he inspected the arrangements at the Arts College ground where the Prime Minister’s public meeting will be held today.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Prime Minister would lay the foundation stone for the construction of the railway manufacturing unit and national highways and added that the Modi government was working towards development, welfare, and creation of infrastructure in Telangana. Targeting CM KCR, he said,” We are seeing how KCR’s family is misusing public money in Telangana. Kalvakuntla’s family should be confined to the farmhouse. The state ministers and the Chief Minister need to go to the secretariat. PM Modi will ask the BJP to bless it this time for the development of the state.”

Reddy said that there had never been a single meeting between the BJP and the BRS party and added that no one should believe the poisonous propaganda of other parties. He claimed that the Congress and the BRS parties had met several times in the past and added that it should be remembered that KCR had spoken in support of the Congress party during the presidential election.

Stating that the Congress party won 18 assembly seats in the last assembly elections, he said that 12 MLAs of the party jumped into the ruling BRS party. He said that only the BJP could put an end to the family rule of the CM.

Speaking further, he said that for the last nine years, the Modi government has been working righteously and added that they would give a good government to Telangana state.

Stating that after many years, Modi is coming to Warangal as the Prime Minister of India , he said thar Prime Minister Narendra Modi was credited with laying a road from Warangal to Hyderabad.

“The Centre has sanctioned a textile park for Warangal district. The Modi government is working with full dedication towards the development of Warangal.

He said that they would take up the Warangal airport issue after coming into power in Telangana.