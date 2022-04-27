Kishan Reddy visits thousand pillar temple

Warangal: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy on Tuesday visited the famous thousand pillar temple. He also held a review meeting on the development of the temple with its officials.

Speaking to media persons later along with BJP MLA Etala Rajendar, Reddy said that the central government was giving priority for the development of Warangal city after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister of the country. He said that the central government had already declared the city as a heritage city.

He said that they had brought UNESCO recognition to the famous Ramappa temple of the city in their second attempt although they failed to do so in their first attempt. He said that they had already conveyed the details of the Kalyana Mandapam of the thousand pillar temple. He said that they were spending ₹3.7 crores for the development of the Ramappa temple and added that they would provide all amenities under the tourism prasad scheme by spending ₹50 crores at the temple. He also said that they would develop the Bhadrachalam temple as well and added that they would take up the works after receiving DPR for the development of the Bhadrachalam temple.

Targeting CM KCR and his son KTR, BJP MLA Etala Rajender alleged that the father and son duo had mocked the democracy of the country. He demanded the CM, who compared his CM post with a footwear, to resign from his post. He said that the CM, who had objectionable remarks over the constitution of the country did not have the moral right to continue in his post.

He alleged that CM KCR led state government had burdened the people of the state by increasing Electricity and bus charges. He said that they would launch an agitation program demanding the rollback of the bus charges.