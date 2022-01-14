Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar to appear on ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 14th January 2022 8:58 pm IST
Mumbai: Legendary singer Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar is all set to appear on the singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ as a special guest. He is coming for the Kishore Kumar special episodes during the weekend.

It will be intriguing for him to see some wonderful performances dedicated to his late father.

Kishore Kumar, who began his career way back in 1946, still continues to be everyone’s favourite. He has a special style that makes his singing contemporary and evergreen. Of course, no one can forget his image of a comic hero in some of his movies.

Each of the contestants will be giving their best to perform some of Kishore Kumar’s hit tracks. Though the most attention grabbing performance will be of contestant Dipayan Banerjee. His wonderful rendition will leave everyone awestruck. Amit Kumar will also be sharing some special anecdotes.

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’, judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani and Shankar Mahadevan airs on Zee TV.

