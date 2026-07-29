KJo recalls life-changing conversations with SRK on Guru Purnima

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar marked Guru Purnima by expressing gratitude towards the people who played a pivotal role in shaping his journey in the film industry.

He shared a heartfelt note on Instagram, recalling two life-changing conversations with Aditya Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan that gave him the confidence to pursue filmmaking. Karan revealed that the first turning point came when Aditya Chopra asked him to assist on the iconic film “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” at a time when he was preparing to leave for further studies.

The ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ filmmaker further shared how Shah Rukh Khan played a crucial role in encouraging him during his early days. Recalling their conversation on a hilltop in Switzerland, Karan said Shah Rukh assured him that he would act in his first film.

Sharing a collage of pictures with them, the director wrote, “Two conversations were life changing for me…One was at 1am in the morning when Adi asked me to assist him on DDLJ ( I was about to leave for my further studies )… he told me I had to be a director … I was melodramatic and filmy and the only thing I needed was an interval because I was always on a treadmill (not the ones gyms are famous for ) … he said if I didn’t pursue this path I would be making a huge mistake … I couldn’t sleep that night and then in my true filmy self… I went dramatically to my father the next morning and asked him for a year of my life…. A year on a film set …. He looked at my moist eyes ( looked like tears but was actually just lack of sleep and a developing stye) and said “beta … will you know what to do on a set ? “ …. I said an emphatic NO…. He asked … “ Will you promise to work very hard and follow every instruction ? “…. He said… “ that will make you a producer …. To be a director you need only and only Passion”… (sic)

“Passionate I was but wasn’t sure anyone would believe me at that point…. only Adi did… only him… My next conversation was with Bhai @iamsrk on a hill top in Switzerland … I was looking at the mountains ( pretending to be home sick and seeking sympathy ) he came to me and said “ tu director banega and teri pehli film main karoonga”… i thought to myself … he’s probably low on oxygen and may not completely know what he’s saying …”

Karan Johar added, “But he was serious and followed up with my father as we got back to India … my father ( who was mildly hard of hearing ) wasn’t sure either ….But Srk was serious… he believed in me for a reason I can’t quite comprehend even today … ( just like Adi did ) I love you Adi and Bhai… I am here with my strengths and flaws….my ups and downs … my wins and my losses … only and only because of the both of you …. You both are the only reason I can tell stories today #happygurupurnima … and a big shout out to every guru who has paid it forward and created careers for others …selflessly…..”

Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan share one of the most iconic and enduring friendships in Hindi cinema. Their association began in the 1990s and soon grew into a celebrated creative partnership

Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan have delivered some of the most memorable films in Hindi cinema. Their celebrated collaborations include Johar’s directorial ventures such as “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” (1998), “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…” (2001), “Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna” (2006), and “My Name Is Khan” (2010). They have also collaborated on projects like “Kal Ho Naa Ho” (2003), where Karan served as producer and writer, along with special appearances and production associations in films like “Dear Zindagi.”