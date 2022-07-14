KKK 12: Check WINNER name, it’s not Pratik or Rubina [Exclusive]

Mumbai: Just a couple of days more and Rohit Shetty will be wrapping up the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 in Cape Town, South Africa. Contestant who are still left in KKK 12’s race fighting for the trophy are expected to return to India soon.

The show has already started airing on Colors TV from July 2 and so far four episodes have been telecasted. The premiere episode saw a set of 14 contestants taking part in various stunts — Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Jannat Zubair, Aneri Vajani and Erika Packard. The first week saw Erika getting evicted from the show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Winner Name

While audience await some interesting content in the upsoming episodes, we are back with another exciting update straight from Cape Town. According to our exclusive inside source, not Faisal Shaikh or Rubina Dilaik, but Mohit Malik is likely to lift the coveted trophy of KKK 12. It is being said that Mohit has already reached in top 5. Faisal Shaikh and Jannat Zubair have also reached the finale.

However, these are just predictions and only time till who will manage to win kkk 12.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.