KKK 13: 3 Challengers Faisal, Hina and Divyanka’s salaries

Mumbai: As the highly anticipated premiere of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 draws closer, fans are buzzing with excitement for the upcoming season. Makers have officially announced that the new season of the adventurous reality show will begin from July 15 on Colors TV.

3 Challengers in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

This year, KKK promises an extra dose of thrill and entertainment as former Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants Faisal Shaikh, Divyanka Tripathi, and Hina Khan are to step into the role of challengers.

With their immense popularity and fan following, viewers eagerly anticipate their stints on the show. As the excitement builds, it’s natural to wonder about the compensation the esteemed seniors might receive from the makers for their captivating presence and daring performances.

Let’s have a look at the potential remunerations for these three senior contestants.

Faisal, Hina, Divyanka’s Remuneration

Faisal Shaikh was one of the highest paid celebrity contestant on the 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. He reportedly paid Rs 17L per episode in the last season. Divyanka, who was a part of KKK 11 took Rs 10L per episode and Hina, who participated in 8th season charged Rs 4.5L per episode.

So, as the seniors and challengers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, it is expected that these three celebrated celebrities will command a similar or potentially higher remuneration compared to their previous appearances on the show.

Given their established popularity and the anticipation surrounding their participation, it comes as no surprise that their compensation is likely to reflect their status.

