KKK 13 contestant Shiv Thakare’s dating reports go viral

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant Shiv Thakare has been making headlines recently, not just for his participation in the upcoming season of the Rohit Shetty-hosted show but also for his personal life. Reports of him dating Akanksha Puri, who is known for her role in the TV show Vighnaharta Ganesh, have been doing the rounds on social media.

It all started when paps spotted Akanksha and Shiv together at a couple of events. Fans took note of the friendly rapport between the duo and speculated whether there was a romantic spark between them. Soon after, speculations about their alleged relationship started making rounds on social media.

However, Akanksha in her latest interview with India Forums cleared the air and said that they are just good friends. Akanksha dismissed relationship reports but went on to call Shiv a ‘sweetheart’.

“I am just laughing at the news. The news is not accurate at all. Shiv is a nice guy is such a sweetheart, such a nice guy !! But unfortunately, no. I don’t get good guys,” she said.

Akanksha Puri was a part of Mika Di Vohti where she emerged as the winner.

The actress even got married to Mika on the show, but their relationship did not work out as speculated by many who trolled them for having a “showmance.”

Shiv Thakare, on the other hand, dated Veena Jagtap whom he met on Bigg Boss Marathi season 2. They fell in love with each other and the jodi was an instant hit among the audience. However, they parted ways after a few months but never opened up about their split.