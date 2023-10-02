KKK 13: Two TOP contestants removed from Ticket To Finale race

Mumbai: The excitement among viewers is reaching new heights as Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 slowly sails towards its grand finale. With just two weeks to go, the intensity of KKK 13 is escalating, and the competition is getting fierce among the seven remaining contestants — Aishwarya Sharma, Nyrra Banerjee, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Arjit Taneja, Dino James and Rashmeet Kaur.

KKK 13 Ticket To Finale Winner

The recent episode was quite intense as the participants vied for a spot in the grand finale. KKK’s 13 Host Rohit Shetty announced Aishwarya Sharma as the winner of the first Ticket To Finale task, granting her the esteemed position of the first finalist of the season. Aishwarya’s victory also gave her super a unique power – the ability to nominate two contestants for elimination from the Ticket To Finale race.

Aishwarya Sharma named Dino James and Rashmeet Kaur as the contenders to exit the race for the Ticket To Finale. So, Dino and Rashmeet will not be taking part in the second TTF task.

As the show approaches its climactic moments, the suspense and action continue to rise, promising viewers more heart-pounding challenges and exciting twists.