KKK12: 7 times Sriti Jha channeled her inner daredevil

Much before entering Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Sriti Jha has been showing off her valiant side.

Photo of Bushra Khan Bushra Khan|   Published: 7th June 2022 12:53 pm IST
Times when Sriti Jha conquered her fears

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s shoot has officially commenced in Cape Town and fans are waiting to witness their favorite television celebrities channel their daring and fearless side, with a bated breath. While the television premiere is months far, we do know that this season will not disappoint especially when a daredevil like Sriti Jha has entered the show.

Much before entering the stunt-based reality show, ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ actress Sriti Jha has been showing off her valiant and daunting side with various adventurous sports. She often takes to her Instagram to share glimpses of her life and from snorkeling to fire shows, she has done it all. Scroll ahead to have a look at the times when Sriti Jha turned into a stuntwoman.

1. Flow Fire

2. Slacklining

3. Tree Climbing

4. Waterlining

5. Snorkeling

6. Trekking

7. Free falling

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button