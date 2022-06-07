KKK12: 7 times Sriti Jha channeled her inner daredevil

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s shoot has officially commenced in Cape Town and fans are waiting to witness their favorite television celebrities channel their daring and fearless side, with a bated breath. While the television premiere is months far, we do know that this season will not disappoint especially when a daredevil like Sriti Jha has entered the show.

Much before entering the stunt-based reality show, ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ actress Sriti Jha has been showing off her valiant and daunting side with various adventurous sports. She often takes to her Instagram to share glimpses of her life and from snorkeling to fire shows, she has done it all. Scroll ahead to have a look at the times when Sriti Jha turned into a stuntwoman.

1. Flow Fire

2. Slacklining

3. Tree Climbing

4. Waterlining

5. Snorkeling

6. Trekking

7. Free falling